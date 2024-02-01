6,760 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

