6,883 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 53,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.