7,934 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 156.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market cap of $382.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
