7,934 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 156.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market cap of $382.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Get Our Latest Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.