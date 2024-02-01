Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $3.16 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $155.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,353 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

