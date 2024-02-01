Alan Simpson Purchases 650,000 Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Alan Simpson purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £448,500 ($570,175.44).
Alan Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Alan Simpson bought 100,000 shares of Brickability Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($80,091.53).
Brickability Group Stock Performance
LON:BRCK opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Thursday. Brickability Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.70 million, a P/E ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.36.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
