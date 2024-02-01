Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARE opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 499,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,013,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.