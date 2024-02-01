Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AP.UN. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.86.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Down 3.3 %
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is -514.29%.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
