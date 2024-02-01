Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,806,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 69.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFS opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 16.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

