Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 267,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

