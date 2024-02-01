Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 28.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $360.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.38. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $266.52 and a 52-week high of $451.30.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

