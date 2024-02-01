Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $23.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

ALNY opened at $172.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $234.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

