Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $140.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

