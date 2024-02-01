Alphabet Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

