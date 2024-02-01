Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $166.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 56,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

