Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $151.46, but opened at $143.62. Alphabet shares last traded at $142.77, with a volume of 17,353,985 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

