Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,877,353 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMZN opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

