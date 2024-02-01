Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $155.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,353. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

