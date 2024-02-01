Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sets New 1-Year High at $161.73

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.73 and last traded at $160.47, with a volume of 6449540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,353. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,961,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,001,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

