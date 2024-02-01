American Express (AXP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2024 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $159.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $208.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $206.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2024 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2024 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

1/2/2024 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.

12/20/2023 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

