American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.03. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Vanguard by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

