Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Star Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

FSBC opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $411.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 419,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 184,574 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

