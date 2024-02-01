Analysts Offer Predictions for SEI Investments’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.24 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,250,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 358,282 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.