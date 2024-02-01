Analysts Offer Predictions for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

