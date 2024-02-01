Analysts Set Expectations for NeuroPace, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky anticipates that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NPCE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NPCE opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.55. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million.

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $27,682.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,570.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $27,682.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,570.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $58,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,614,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,307,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,436 shares of company stock worth $253,456. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

