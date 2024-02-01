Analysts Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) PT at GBX 2,029

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,029 ($25.79).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.70) to GBX 2,125 ($27.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.79) to GBX 2,050 ($26.06) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.59) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSE
SSE Trading Up 0.4 %
SSE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,603.77%.
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.