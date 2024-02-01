Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

