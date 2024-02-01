Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

APMSF opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Aperam has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Get Aperam alerts:

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.