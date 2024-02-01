Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

APMSF opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Aperam has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

