Apollo Global Management (APO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

APO opened at $100.43 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,918,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 372.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 50,078 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

