AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.04

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 383198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Several research firms have commented on APP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

