Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.94.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
