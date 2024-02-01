Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

