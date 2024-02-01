Arthur Reginald Collins Sells 5,500 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KB Home Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE KBH opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in KB Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

