Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 17,710 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $130.05 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

