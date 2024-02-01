Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 50,306 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.97% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

