Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 81,200 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.96% of NETGEAR worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $73,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $71,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $73,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,432 shares of company stock valued at $332,928 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $14.20 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

