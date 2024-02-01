Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 976 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,131. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

