Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Cactus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,707,000 after buying an additional 244,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cactus by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,088,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:WHD opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

