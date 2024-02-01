Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.52% of Unitil worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Unitil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Unitil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Unitil by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Unitil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $765.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. Research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

