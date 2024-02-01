Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 488.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $164.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.13 and a 1 year high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

