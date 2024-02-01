Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 67,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

