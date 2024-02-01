Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 206,409 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of NOV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Raymond James upped their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.