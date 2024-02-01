Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 414,055 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.47% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.