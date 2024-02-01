Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,589 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 17.6 %

ROK opened at $253.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

