Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in STERIS by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $218.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.62. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

