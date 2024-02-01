Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.