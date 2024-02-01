Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.66 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of NetScout Systems worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTCT shares. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $276,480. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTCT opened at $21.51 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

