Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.86 Million Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of TimkenSteel worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $199,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $243,563.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,567.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $199,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,648. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $20.55 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

