Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.04 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Laureate Education worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1,816.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 3,617,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,959,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7,044.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,439,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 1,419,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 367.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,383,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 1,087,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $9,410,265.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at $240,377,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,233 shares of company stock worth $11,768,314. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

