Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.18 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of KB Home worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,164 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,373 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home Trading Down 1.3 %

KB Home stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

