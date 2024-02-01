Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.34% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYGN

About Myriad Genetics

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.