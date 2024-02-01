Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

